Hononegah beats Belvidere North in straight sets, sweeps season series

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere North girls volleyball has won the conference five straight years. But there might be a new sheriff in town in the NIC-10.

Hononegah (21-2, 10-0) and Belvidere North (13-4, 8-2) squared off for the second time this year. The Indians beat the Blue Thunder in straight sets to open the season, snapping their 79-game conference winning streak. It was the same story Wednesday night in Belvidere, as Hononegah cruised to a 25-14, 25-13 victory to stay unbeaten in the NIC-10.

“It feels like our program is going up and we’re getting pretty well-known around the area,” said senior outside hitter Sydney Kidd. “The first game we played against them, everyone knew about it and it felt absolutely amazing.”

“We knew they were going to come at us and they were going to play hard. We just felt like we were the bigger team and we just went at it.”

After jumping out to a 10-7 lead in the first set, Hononegah went on an 12-4 run to double the lead to 22-11, before closing out the set. Kidd credits the comradery among the girls for their success.

“We’re so close as a team and it just brings it all to the court. We just play together as one.”

Not much changed in the second set. The Blue Thunder kept it close early before the Indians took control.

“We can make it to state this year. If we work our butts off in practice and on the court, we can make it to state, I believe it.”

