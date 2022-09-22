Guse earns medalist honors, Lutheran wins BNC boys golf tournament

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Lutheran’s Jake Guse shot a -2 (70) at Timber Pointe Golf Club on Wednesday to win the individual title. The sophomore led the Crusaders to the Mark Cameron Trophy as the Big Northern Conference tournament champions.

Lutheran and Byron finish as co-BNC champions based on the conference formula, tallying up points from the dual meet record and tournament play.

Team Tournament Results

Lutheran (322) Byron (326) Dixon (341) Rockford Christian (353) Stillman Valley (364) Oregon (385) Rock Falls (390) Genoa-Kingston (399) North Boone (413) Winnebago (423)

Individual Medalist Results

Jake Guse (Lutheran) - 70 Gavin Hultman (Rockford Christian) - 76 Mason Brandt (Byron) - 77 Steven Kitzman (Dixon) - 78 Brayden Baker (Byron) - 82 Davis Baker (Byron) - 83 Mason Weigel (Dixon) - 84 Aaron Lorenz (Byron) - 84 Cory Henry (Lutheran) - 84 Nate Ling (Lutheran) - 84 Luke Carlson (Lutheran) - 84 Landon Ritchie (Genoa-Kingston) - 84 Noah Klaren (Stillman Valley) - 85 Charley Mershon (Byron) - 86 Luke Frazier (Rockford Christian) - 87 Ben Oros (Dixon) - 89 Alex Harrison (Dixon) - 90 Owen Dunseth (Stillman Valley) - 90

