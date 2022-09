ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Much cooler the next several days. A mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 60′s. Down to the low 40′s and upper 30′s tonight. Low 60′s again tomorrow with slight chance for light showers late afternoon/early evening. Upper 60′s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Middle 60′s on Sunday with a slight chance for light showers.

