Cajun restaurant in Rockford closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After nearly four years, a Rockford restaurant known for its Cajun and creole menu is closing its doors.

815 Cajun on North Perryville Road will close at the end of the month. The restaurant opened on January 9, 2018.

“Unfortunately, our last day open with be September 30,” the owners shared in a Facebook post.

Those looking to get their seafood fix can still stop into the storefront to place an order.

