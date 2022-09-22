Brain aneurysms quickly turn dangerous, according to UW Health neurologist

Acting fast could save lives.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - September is National Brain Aneurysm Awareness month, and although new technology makes screening more effective, preventing serious complications from brain aneurysms comes down to acting fast.

Aneurysms impact about 3% of the United States population, but the most severe consequence of an aneurysm, a bulging or ballooning blood vessel in the brain, is that it would rupture, according to Dr. Luke Bradbury, neurologist, UW Health.

But before that occurs, a person might notice symptoms around their eyes like blurred or double vision, a droopy eyelid, a dilated pupil, pain above or behind one eye and weakness or numbness.

“If you experience these symptoms, contact your primary care provider quickly, and you can be screened using a brain scan,” Bradbury said. “We want to catch these as soon as possible to avoid a rupture, which can be deadly.”

If a rupture does occur, time is of the essence. Bradbury is hoping public attention to this condition will help save lives.

“I can’t stress enough how important acting quickly is,” he said. “If you can’t call for help yourself, alert someone nearby as fast as you can.”

A ruptured aneurysm can include sudden and severe headache, nausea, vomiting, confusion, stiff neck and/or seizure.

Bradbury says that onset of one or more of these symptoms suddenly warrants an immediate call to 9-1-1.

“We have to know what to look for and how to take care of one another when these symptoms show up, so we can get a screening done and treatment started in time,” he said.

If a close relative: a parent, a sibling, or child has had an aneurysm, you are at an increased risk of having one as well, so it is important to get screened.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies found Gosnell dead just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Missing Rockford woman found dead near New Milford
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Photo courtesy of Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department Facebook
Poplar Grove man charged with DUI after crash; two taken to hospital
Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.
Pecatonica man killed in school bus crash identified
Maggio's Restaurant opens a new location on Thursday.
Maggio’s Restaurant opens new location in Belvidere

Latest News

Northern Illinois University
NIU confirms first case of monkeypox
Bat
Bat tests positive for rabies in Boone County
As students return to school, experts are urging parents to get routine vaccinations for their...
Routine children’s vaccinations urged amid decline
Dr. William Renk offers sound medical advice ahead of the school year.
UW Health doctor gives parents advice ahead of school year