Associated Press releases IHSA Football rankings ahead of Week 5

(AP) - As the IHSA football season reaches the halfway point of the regular season, six teams from the NIC-10, BNC, and NUIC are in the rankings this week.

Class 1A

1. Lena-Winslow (15)

2. Athens

3. Colfax Ridgeview

4. Camp Point Central

5. Hope Academy

6. Fulton

7. St. Bede

8. Shelbyville

9. Gilman Iroquois West

10. Ottawa Marquette

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 18, Moweaqua Central A&M 11, Tuscola 8, Forreston 6, Dakota 1.

Class 2A

1. Wilmington (12)

2. Decatur St. Teresa (2)

3. Maroa-Forsyth

4. Bismarck-Henning

5. North-Mac

6. Knoxville

7. Rockridge

8. Downs Tri-Valley

9. Johnston City

10. Carmi White County

Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Pana 9, El Paso-Gridley 5, Vandalia 5, Mercer County 4, Farmington 1.

Class 3A

1. IC Catholic (13)

2. Williamsville (1)

3. Reed-Custer (1)

4. Princeton

5. Byron

6. Mt. Carmel

7. Fairbury Prairie Central

8. Eureka

9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

10. Seneca

(tie) Tolono Unity

Others receiving votes: Peotone 5, Durand-Pecatonica 4.

Class 4A

1. Joliet Catholic (9)

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)

3. Richmond-Burton

4. St. Francis

5. Rochester

6. Stillman Valley

7. Wheaton Academy

8. Carterville

9. Genoa-Kingston

10. Macomb

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 11, Breese Central 7, East Alton-Wood River 3, Columbia 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1, Freeburg 1.

Class 5A

1. Morris (7)

2. Kankakee (7)

3. Mahomet-Seymour (1)

4. Sycamore

5. Peoria

6. Chicago (Morgan Park)

7. Glenbard South

8. LaGrange Park

9. Highland

10. Sterling

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 20, Rockford Boylan 5, St. Viator 4, Mascoutah 3, Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 6A

1. East St. Louis (14)

2. Chicago (Simeon) (1)

3. Lemont

4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge

5. Chatham Glenwood

6. Crete-Monee

7. Niles Notre Dame

8. Kenwood

9. Carmel

10. Wauconda

(tie) Cary-Grove

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 11, Crystal Lake South 9, Normal West 2, Grayslake North 2, Belvidere North 1.

Class 7A

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (14)

2. Prospect

3. Jacobs

4. Chicago (St. Rita)

5. Pekin

6. Geneva

7. Wheaton North

8. Batavia

9. Hersey

10. Hononegah

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 10, Yorkville 10, DeKalb 1, Downers North 1.

Class 8A

1. Loyola (14)

2. Lincoln-Way East

3. Gurnee Warren

4. Glenbard West

5. O’Fallon

6. Bolingbrook

7. Maine South

8. York

9. Glenbrook South

10. Edwardsville

Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 22, Lyons 17, Naperville North 11, South Elgin 11, Plainfield North 6, Chicago (Marist) 5.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.