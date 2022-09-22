Associated Press releases IHSA Football rankings ahead of Week 5
Six teams from the NIC-10, BNC, and NUIC are in the top ten of their respective classes this week
(AP) - As the IHSA football season reaches the halfway point of the regular season, six teams from the NIC-10, BNC, and NUIC are in the rankings this week.
Class 1A
1. Lena-Winslow (15)
2. Athens
3. Colfax Ridgeview
4. Camp Point Central
5. Hope Academy
6. Fulton
7. St. Bede
8. Shelbyville
9. Gilman Iroquois West
10. Ottawa Marquette
Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 18, Moweaqua Central A&M 11, Tuscola 8, Forreston 6, Dakota 1.
Class 2A
1. Wilmington (12)
2. Decatur St. Teresa (2)
3. Maroa-Forsyth
4. Bismarck-Henning
5. North-Mac
6. Knoxville
7. Rockridge
8. Downs Tri-Valley
9. Johnston City
10. Carmi White County
Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Pana 9, El Paso-Gridley 5, Vandalia 5, Mercer County 4, Farmington 1.
Class 3A
1. IC Catholic (13)
2. Williamsville (1)
3. Reed-Custer (1)
4. Princeton
5. Byron
6. Mt. Carmel
7. Fairbury Prairie Central
8. Eureka
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
10. Seneca
(tie) Tolono Unity
Others receiving votes: Peotone 5, Durand-Pecatonica 4.
Class 4A
1. Joliet Catholic (9)
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
3. Richmond-Burton
4. St. Francis
5. Rochester
6. Stillman Valley
7. Wheaton Academy
8. Carterville
9. Genoa-Kingston
10. Macomb
Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 11, Breese Central 7, East Alton-Wood River 3, Columbia 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1, Freeburg 1.
Class 5A
1. Morris (7)
2. Kankakee (7)
3. Mahomet-Seymour (1)
4. Sycamore
5. Peoria
6. Chicago (Morgan Park)
7. Glenbard South
8. LaGrange Park
9. Highland
10. Sterling
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 20, Rockford Boylan 5, St. Viator 4, Mascoutah 3, Decatur MacArthur 1.
Class 6A
1. East St. Louis (14)
2. Chicago (Simeon) (1)
3. Lemont
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
5. Chatham Glenwood
6. Crete-Monee
7. Niles Notre Dame
8. Kenwood
9. Carmel
10. Wauconda
(tie) Cary-Grove
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 11, Crystal Lake South 9, Normal West 2, Grayslake North 2, Belvidere North 1.
Class 7A
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (14)
2. Prospect
3. Jacobs
4. Chicago (St. Rita)
5. Pekin
6. Geneva
7. Wheaton North
8. Batavia
9. Hersey
10. Hononegah
Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 10, Yorkville 10, DeKalb 1, Downers North 1.
Class 8A
1. Loyola (14)
2. Lincoln-Way East
3. Gurnee Warren
4. Glenbard West
5. O’Fallon
6. Bolingbrook
7. Maine South
8. York
9. Glenbrook South
10. Edwardsville
Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 22, Lyons 17, Naperville North 11, South Elgin 11, Plainfield North 6, Chicago (Marist) 5.
