Associated Press releases IHSA Football rankings ahead of Week 5

Six teams from the NIC-10, BNC, and NUIC are in the top ten of their respective classes this week
IHSA Football
IHSA Football(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - As the IHSA football season reaches the halfway point of the regular season, six teams from the NIC-10, BNC, and NUIC are in the rankings this week.

Class 1A

1. Lena-Winslow (15)

2. Athens

3. Colfax Ridgeview

4. Camp Point Central

5. Hope Academy

6. Fulton

7. St. Bede

8. Shelbyville

9. Gilman Iroquois West

10. Ottawa Marquette

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 18, Moweaqua Central A&M 11, Tuscola 8, Forreston 6, Dakota 1.

Class 2A

1. Wilmington (12)

2. Decatur St. Teresa (2)

3. Maroa-Forsyth

4. Bismarck-Henning

5. North-Mac

6. Knoxville

7. Rockridge

8. Downs Tri-Valley

9. Johnston City

10. Carmi White County

Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Pana 9, El Paso-Gridley 5, Vandalia 5, Mercer County 4, Farmington 1.

Class 3A

1. IC Catholic (13)

2. Williamsville (1)

3. Reed-Custer (1)

4. Princeton

5. Byron

6. Mt. Carmel

7. Fairbury Prairie Central

8. Eureka

9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

10. Seneca

(tie) Tolono Unity

Others receiving votes: Peotone 5, Durand-Pecatonica 4.

Class 4A

1. Joliet Catholic (9)

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)

3. Richmond-Burton

4. St. Francis

5. Rochester

6. Stillman Valley

7. Wheaton Academy

8. Carterville

9. Genoa-Kingston

10. Macomb

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 11, Breese Central 7, East Alton-Wood River 3, Columbia 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1, Freeburg 1.

Class 5A

1. Morris (7)

2. Kankakee (7)

3. Mahomet-Seymour (1)

4. Sycamore

5. Peoria

6. Chicago (Morgan Park)

7. Glenbard South

8. LaGrange Park

9. Highland

10. Sterling

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 20, Rockford Boylan 5, St. Viator 4, Mascoutah 3, Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 6A

1. East St. Louis (14)

2. Chicago (Simeon) (1)

3. Lemont

4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge

5. Chatham Glenwood

6. Crete-Monee

7. Niles Notre Dame

8. Kenwood

9. Carmel

10. Wauconda

(tie) Cary-Grove

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 11, Crystal Lake South 9, Normal West 2, Grayslake North 2, Belvidere North 1.

Class 7A

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (14)

2. Prospect

3. Jacobs

4. Chicago (St. Rita)

5. Pekin

6. Geneva

7. Wheaton North

8. Batavia

9. Hersey

10. Hononegah

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 10, Yorkville 10, DeKalb 1, Downers North 1.

Class 8A

1. Loyola (14)

2. Lincoln-Way East

3. Gurnee Warren

4. Glenbard West

5. O’Fallon

6. Bolingbrook

7. Maine South

8. York

9. Glenbrook South

10. Edwardsville

Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 22, Lyons 17, Naperville North 11, South Elgin 11, Plainfield North 6, Chicago (Marist) 5.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies found Gosnell dead just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Missing Rockford woman found dead near New Milford
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Photo courtesy of Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department Facebook
Poplar Grove man charged with DUI after crash; two taken to hospital
Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.
Pecatonica man killed in school bus crash identified
Maggio's Restaurant opens a new location on Thursday.
Maggio’s Restaurant opens new location in Belvidere

Latest News

Hononegah defeated Belvidere North for the second time this season.
Hononegah beats Belvidere North in straight sets, sweeps season series
Lutheran's Jake Guse tees off at the Big Northern Conference tournament.
Guse earns medalist honors, Lutheran wins BNC boys golf tournament
Aquin volleyball rolls in Pecatonica as teams reach halfway point of regular season
Aquin volleyball rolls in Pecatonica as teams reach halfway point of regular season
Genoa-Kingston volleyball gets first home game since August 30 as Cogs host Rockford Christian
Genoa-Kingston volleyball gets first home game since August 30 as Cogs host Rockford Christian