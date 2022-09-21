Missing Rockford woman found dead near New Milford

The results of an autopsy performed Wednesday is pending an investigation.
Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies found Gosnell dead just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Rotary Road.(WCSO Facebook)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner releases the name of a woman found dead Tuesday night.

Ashlee Gosnell, 33, was located just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Rotary Road.

Investigators say Gosnell was last seen walking in that area and reported missing Sept. 15.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

