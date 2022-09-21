Missing Rockford woman found dead near New Milford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner releases the name of a woman found dead Tuesday night.

Ashlee Gosnell, 33, was located just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Rotary Road.

Investigators say Gosnell was last seen walking in that area and reported missing Sept. 15.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

