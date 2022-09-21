Woman found dead in Winnebago County; death investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a death investigation is underway after an adult woman was found dead in southeast Rockford.

Sheriff’s deputies found the woman in the 3500 block of Rotary Road.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death and identify the victim.

Further details about the discovery are not being released at this time, due to the ongoing investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

