Woman found dead in Winnebago County; death investigation underway

Death investigation
Death investigation(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a death investigation is underway after an adult woman was found dead in southeast Rockford.

Sheriff’s deputies found the woman in the 3500 block of Rotary Road.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death and identify the victim.

Further details about the discovery are not being released at this time, due to the ongoing investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.
Pecatonica man killed in school bus crash identified
Flames and smoke at CD Source in Loves Park
Fire destroys CD Source in Loves Park
Discrimination over gender identity lawsuit
Transgender teen sues Dakota school district over ban on sports, bathroom access
A Winnebago school bus was involved in a deadly crash the morning of September 19.
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago

Latest News

Photo courtesy of Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department Facebook
Two extricated after crash on 173 near Belvidere
Rendering of the permanent Hard Rock Rockford casino.
Groundbreaking date set for Hard Rock Casino Rockford
Initiative giving free ring doorbell cameras to residents
Winnebago County explains to residents how they can receive a free Ring doorbell
Maggio's Restaurant opens a new location on Thursday.
Maggio’s Restaurant opens new location in Belvidere