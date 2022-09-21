Two extricated after crash on 173 near Belvidere

Photo courtesy of Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department Facebook
Photo courtesy of Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department Facebook(Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a serious two-vehicle crash on Route 173 near Belvidere Road.

Around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Harlem-Roscoe fire and EMS were called to the crash.

First responders say two individuals were extricated from their vehicles and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department shared photos and information about the crash via Facebook:

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

