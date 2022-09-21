Two bodies found decomposing inside Rhode Island home

Crews wore hazmat suits with oxygen masks to go in and out of the home to recover the bodies.
Crews wore hazmat suits with oxygen masks to go in and out of the home to recover the bodies.(WJAR via CNN Newsource)
By Joanna Bouras
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) – A man and woman were found badly decomposed in a house in Woonsocket, Rhode Island this week.

Crews wore hazmat suits with oxygen masks to go in and out of the home to recover the bodies.

Officials said the woman found was former mayor Susan Menard. They have not yet been able to identify the man.

A neighbor said he hadn’t seen Menard or her boyfriend in a couple of weeks and noticed a strong smell coming from the home, so he called police who found the bodies.

Authorities are still investigating but say there’s no sign of anything criminal.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.
Pecatonica man killed in school bus crash identified
Flames and smoke at CD Source in Loves Park
Fire destroys CD Source in Loves Park
Discrimination over gender identity lawsuit
Transgender teen sues Dakota school district over ban on sports, bathroom access
A Winnebago school bus was involved in a deadly crash the morning of September 19.
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago

Latest News

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches action during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Suspended Sarver says he’s decided to sell Suns, Mercury
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona’s rampage
Courtesy: Dairyh&amp;auml;us (Facebook)
Dairyhäus in Rockton to stay open into fall
Police say country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Aug. 29 after accidentally...
Country singer Luke Bell dies of accidental overdose, medical examiner says
FILE - Clothing sits on tables for shoppers in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in...
How steep Fed rate hikes affect your finances