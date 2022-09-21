One hospitalized after shooting at Days Inn near Rockford

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday night leaves one victim hospitalized with serious injuries.

Around 11:30, police responded to the Days Inn at 220 S. Lyford Rd. for reports of a victim being shot in the parking lot, then seeking help inside.

Officers say the shooting suspect knew the victim and after a brief police chase and K-9 pursuit, was taken into custody.

The victim was hospitalized, requiring surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say this was a targeted attack and there is no immediate danger to the community.

