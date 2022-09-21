One hospitalized after shooting at Days Inn near Rockford

Police say the victim was shot in the parking lot, then walked into the building asking for help.
Police say the victim was shot in the parking lot, then walked into the building asking for help.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday night leaves one victim hospitalized with serious injuries.

Around 11:30, police responded to the Days Inn at 220 S. Lyford Rd. for reports of a victim being shot in the parking lot, then seeking help inside.

Officers say the shooting suspect knew the victim and after a brief police chase and K-9 pursuit, was taken into custody.

The victim was hospitalized, requiring surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say this was a targeted attack and there is no immediate danger to the community.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.
Pecatonica man killed in school bus crash identified
Flames and smoke at CD Source in Loves Park
Fire destroys CD Source in Loves Park
Discrimination over gender identity lawsuit
Transgender teen sues Dakota school district over ban on sports, bathroom access
A Winnebago school bus was involved in a deadly crash the morning of September 19.
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago

Latest News

Death investigation
Woman found dead in Winnebago County; death investigation underway
Photo courtesy of Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department Facebook
Two extricated after crash on 173 near Belvidere
Rendering of the permanent Hard Rock Rockford casino.
Groundbreaking date set for Hard Rock Casino Rockford
Initiative giving free ring doorbell cameras to residents
Winnebago County explains to residents how they can receive a free Ring doorbell