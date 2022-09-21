Maggio’s Restaurant opens new location

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of Italian food can have another hangout to stop in and dine as Maggio’s Restaurant opened a new location Tuesday afternoon.

The new restaurant is located at 132 North State St. in Belvidere.

City leaders, state representatives and members of the Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors were also in attendance.

The restaurant offered a few specials to kick off the grand opening like $8 large pizzas and $2 dine-in beers.

Maggio’s Restaurant is know for cooking variety of foods like pizza, pasta and sandwiches.

“Pizza places now a days are just carry out and delivery. but we did remodel the dining room floor for that purpose to have the dine in just an experience for the guests,” said Maggio’s Restaurant co-owner Wesley Banks.

