Maggio’s Restaurant opens new location

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of Italian food can have another hangout to stop in and dine as Maggio’s Restaurant opened a new location Tuesday afternoon.

The new restaurant is located at 132 North State St. in Belvidere.

City leaders, state representatives and members of the Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors were also in attendance.

The restaurant offered a few specials to kick off the grand opening like $8 large pizzas and $2 dine-in beers.

Maggio’s Restaurant is know for cooking variety of foods like pizza, pasta and sandwiches.

“Pizza places now a days are just carry out and delivery. but we did remodel the dining room floor for that purpose to have the dine in just an experience for the guests,” said Maggio’s Restaurant co-owner Wesley Banks.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winnebago school bus was involved in a deadly crash the morning of September 19.
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago
Illinois
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.
Crash victim, 20, identified by Winnebago County Coroner
Discrimination over gender identity lawsuit
Transgender teen sues Dakota school district over ban on sports, bathroom access
Flames and smoke at CD Source in Loves Park
Fire destroys CD Source in Loves Park

Latest News

Police lights
Rockford woman charged in crash that killed her 6-year-old son
Both Briggs and Johnson will each serve federal time for illegal possession of firearms.
Two Rockford men sentenced in unrelated firearm cases
Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.
Crash victim, 20, identified by Winnebago County Coroner
Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) speaks during a press conference in Springfield.
Windhorst willing to work with Democrats to address confusing SAFE-T Act language