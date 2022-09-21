Loves Park Fire Department to open east side station

The new location is located behind Carlson Ice Arena on the city's east side.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Another location for the Loves Park Fire Department is opening its doors next week.

A building dedication will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 5180 Rock Valley Parkway, located behind Carlson Ice Arena. Cake and coffee will be served until 11 a.m. in celebration of the newly remodeled fire station.

“This location will give the department a much-needed presence on the east side of Loves Park. It will cut our response time in this area by one-third,” says Fire Chief Jerry Wiltfang.

Plans for this district fire station were approved by the Loves Park city council earlier this year.

The city of Loves Park will operate both stations, the new one on Rock Valley Parkway and the station on 1527 Windsor Road. The station on Grand Avenue, built in 1947 will close as a fire department and be utilized by the city public works.

