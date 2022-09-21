Groundbreaking date set for Hard Rock Casino Rockford

Rendering of the permanent Hard Rock Rockford casino.
Rendering of the permanent Hard Rock Rockford casino.(Hard Rock Casino)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ten months after opening Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act, Hard Rock officials announce the date they will break ground on Rockford’s permanent casino.

The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 28. Executives from Hard Rock, local leaders, and Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen will be in attendance at the event.

“Our opening act in Rockford has been fantastic, but I know the entire Rockford community is just as excited as we are for the main show,” Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International said in a press release. “From the very start, Rockford’s energy has surpassed expectations and it’s no secret they are really ready to rock. Building on that momentum and with the incredible support from the Illinois Gaming Board and the Rockford community, we’re ready to begin the next chapter.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.
Crash victim, 20, identified by Winnebago County Coroner
Flames and smoke at CD Source in Loves Park
Fire destroys CD Source in Loves Park
Discrimination over gender identity lawsuit
Transgender teen sues Dakota school district over ban on sports, bathroom access
A Winnebago school bus was involved in a deadly crash the morning of September 19.
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago

Latest News

Initiative giving free ring doorbell cameras to residents
Winnebago County explain to residents how they can receive a free Ring Doorbell
Maggio's Restaurant opens a new location on Thursday.
Maggio’s Restaurant opens new location
Police lights
Rockford woman charged in crash that killed her 6-year-old son
Both Briggs and Johnson will each serve federal time for illegal possession of firearms.
Two Rockford men sentenced in unrelated firearm cases