Groundbreaking date set for Hard Rock Casino Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ten months after opening Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act, Hard Rock officials announce the date they will break ground on Rockford’s permanent casino.

The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 28. Executives from Hard Rock, local leaders, and Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen will be in attendance at the event.

“Our opening act in Rockford has been fantastic, but I know the entire Rockford community is just as excited as we are for the main show,” Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International said in a press release. “From the very start, Rockford’s energy has surpassed expectations and it’s no secret they are really ready to rock. Building on that momentum and with the incredible support from the Illinois Gaming Board and the Rockford community, we’re ready to begin the next chapter.”

