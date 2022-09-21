Day care owner arrested, accused of grabbing child in her care

A California day care owner is charged with child abuse and accused of grabbing one of the children in her care. (KCRA, RACHEL RAYA, SUTTER COUNTY SHERIFF, CNN)
By Lysee Mitri
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KCRA) - A California day care owner is charged with child abuse and accused of grabbing one of the children in her care.

“It’s every mom’s worst fear that they’re going to put their kid in day care and they’re going to get hurt,” Samantha Merryman said.

Merryman said that is exactly what happened with her 3-year-old son Sebastian last week.

“It was hard. It was really hard. He’s my lil’ baby,” she said.

Merryman didn’t want to show her face on camera but still wanted to share her story and the images of her son.

“This is the bruise from the handprint of her grabbing his arm,” she said, showing a photo of the back of her son’s arm.

Merryman said it happened at a day care that the owner Rachel Raya is licensed to run out it of her home in Yuba City, California.

She said her son told her Raya had caused the bruise.

“And like my heart instantly dropped and I started to shake, and I got nauseous,” Merryman said. “And I was like, ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Miss Rachel did it.’”

Merryman said that when she confronted Raya, she admitted to grabbing him.

“She was instantly in tears, and she was like, ‘I don’t know what to do, I’m so scared.’ And I was like, ‘You did it, didn’t you?’ And she’s like ‘Yes.’”

Merryman said Raya told her she had lost her temper. Merryman said Raya told her Sebastian was playing with a toy and had rammed it into her fireplace.

“And she lost her temper and grabbed him by the arm. And then he fell and hit his head on the fireplace,” she said.

Raya was arrested Wednesday for child abuse and released on bail the next day.

When approached by KCRA to speak about the incident, Raya declined.

Merryman, however, is determined to get her message out.

“I want her license revoked and I want her in jail for what she did,” she said.

The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office said Raya’s charged with misdemeanor child abuse and will be in court for her arraignment on Oct. 17.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.
Crash victim, 20, identified by Winnebago County Coroner
Flames and smoke at CD Source in Loves Park
Fire destroys CD Source in Loves Park
Discrimination over gender identity lawsuit
Transgender teen sues Dakota school district over ban on sports, bathroom access
A Winnebago school bus was involved in a deadly crash the morning of September 19.
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago

Latest News

FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
After 99 days in decline, price for gasoline up a penny
Rendering of the permanent Hard Rock Rockford casino.
Groundbreaking date set for Hard Rock Casino Rockford
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
Biden pledges $2.9B in food security aid amid Ukraine war