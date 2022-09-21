Dairyhäus in Rockton to stay open into fall

Owners plan to offer window and curbside service, adding limited edition flavors.
Courtesy: Dairyh&amp;auml;us (Facebook)
Courtesy: Dairyh&amp;auml;us (Facebook)(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A summer favorite in the Rockton area will remain open into the fall season.

Owner Brent Murray shared the announcement Wednesday via Facebook, asking the question “What if Dairyhäus didn’t close this season?”

The Dairyhäus, located at 113 E. Main Street, features homemade ice cream in more than sixty flavors. With the extended hours will come new, limited edition ice cream flavors and many more chances to pick up some fan favorites.

Quarts of Dairyhäus ice cream are also available for sale at select locations in the stateline like Rockford Roasting Company and Woodman’s Market.

