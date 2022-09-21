Block party to kick off Charlie Berens comedy show at Coronado

Photo courtesy of the Coronado Performing Arts Center
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ticket holders attending the “Charlie Berens: Midwest Survival Guide” show on Friday will get an opportunity to have some fun before the show starts.

An exclusive block party for those attending the show starts at 4 and goes until the start of the second show at 8 p.m., outside of the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Main Street in Rockford.

Music, food and beer for purchase will be available. All partygoers must have a ticket to attend the show and enter the block party.

Coronado staff will open the venue doors at 4:30pm for the first show and 7pm for the second show. If you’re looking to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit the website here.

