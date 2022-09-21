Air conditioners likely to be retired for 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a rather warm period in the Stateline over the past several days, but sweeping changes are on the way as early as Wednesday!

Temperatures Tuesday surged to 90° or higher over just about the entire Stateline for the first time in quite some time! In fact, it’s the first time in a month and a half we had seen such heat in the area.

Likely the last 90° day occurred today marking the 20th such day for 2022 (one day below average). (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While showers and a few intense thunderstorms have cooled things down quite a bit in some spots, the entire area remains remarkably humid Tuesday evening, and the mugginess isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Warm, humid conditions are expected to persist through the evening and overnight hours, as winds remain well-organized out of the south. Temperatures aren’t forecast to dip much below 70°.

While Wednesday’s to get off to a warm and somewhat muggy start, changes will arrive soon after the passage of a cold front in the early to mid morning hours.

It'll still feel quite muggy overnight and into the morning portion of Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

After our next cold front moves through, we'll feel much more comfortable with drier Canadian air in here by Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to be with us in at least partial fashion early on in the day, though it’s expected that clouds are to dominate for the latter half of our Wednesday. A stray sprinkle or light rain shower can’t even be ruled out during the afternoon, though any activity would be extremely light, brief in duration, and very widely scattered. As for temperatures, we’ll expect them to peak in the early to mid afternoon hours in the middle and upper 70s.

Our next cold front will move through Wednesday morning dropping the humidity and temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the day will start sunny, Wednesday afternoon will have more cloud cover with a stray sprinkle or two. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By Wednesday night, clear skies and northerly winds will allow our temperatures to fall into the upper 40s. Fall officially arrives Thursday, and it’s to do so on quite the chilly note. Despite there being sunshine from start to finish Thursday, cool northerly breezes will bring Canadian air our way, resulting in high temperatures that won’t get much above 60°. The current forecast high of 63° would be the coolest reading seen here since back in mid-May.

Drier, cooler Canadian air will move in just in time for the start of Fall on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Starting fall feeling just like it with highs only in the 60s likely for Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are due back in for most, if not all of Friday, and showers are to enter the forecast picture by the mid to late afternoon. This essentially promises that temperatures will struggle in a big way once again. Another day of 60s is all but certain. There remains a decent chance that showers may impact Friday night’s high school football games, so stay tuned!

We'll cool off to for Thursday and Friday across much of the Midwest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A reversion to a more seasonable pattern is expected for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday are to see temperatures in the 70s, with Saturday appearing to be the warmer of the two. A slight shower chance exists Sunday, though it appears, at this early juncture, that rain-free hours are to be plentiful.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.