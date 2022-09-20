Two Rockford men sentenced in unrelated firearm cases

Both Briggs and Johnson will each serve federal time for illegal possession of firearms.
Both Briggs and Johnson will each serve federal time for illegal possession of firearms.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford men who plead guilty in separate trials to possessing illegal firearms were each sentenced to federal prison.

Rahime Briggs and D’leon Johnson, by 25-years-old, went before a U.S. district judge Friday to receive their prison sentences.

Briggs received six years and ten months for illegally possessing a handgun and rifle in 2021, while Johnson received four years and two months for illegally possessing two handguns and a drum-style magazine loaded with ammunition in the same year.

Both of the men’s sentences were part of their plea agreements signed earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winnebago school bus was involved in a deadly crash the morning of September 19.
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago
Illinois
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
Rockford Police on scene
Rockford police search for possible shooting suspect
Discrimination over gender identity lawsuit
Transgender teen sues Dakota school district over ban on sports, bathroom access
Flames and smoke at CD Source in Loves Park
Fire destroys CD Source in Loves Park

Latest News

Police lights
Rockford woman charged in crash that killed her 6-year-old son
Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.
Crash victim, 20, identified by Winnebago County Coroner
The new location, 2209 Clifton Ave., in Rockford, opens at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.
SHIELD testing site moving to Providence Baptist Church in Rockford
Discrimination over gender identity lawsuit
Transgender teen sues Dakota school district over ban on sports, bathroom access