Two Rockford men sentenced in unrelated firearm cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford men who plead guilty in separate trials to possessing illegal firearms were each sentenced to federal prison.

Rahime Briggs and D’leon Johnson, by 25-years-old, went before a U.S. district judge Friday to receive their prison sentences.

Briggs received six years and ten months for illegally possessing a handgun and rifle in 2021, while Johnson received four years and two months for illegally possessing two handguns and a drum-style magazine loaded with ammunition in the same year.

Both of the men’s sentences were part of their plea agreements signed earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.