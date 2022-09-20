Transgender teens sues Dakota School District over sports, bathroom access ban

DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - A transgender student and her family file a lawsuit against Dakota School District, over its decision to allegedly bar her from using the women’s bathrooms and locker rooms and competing with the women’s track team.

23 News first learned about this story in April, after a school board meeting in Dakota. Parents and students expressed they didn’t think it was fair an athlete with male anatomy could compete in women’s sports. As a result, school board members reversed a policy that allows equal opportunities for students based on their gender identities. Currently, the district enforces a new policy that requires athletes to join teams based on their assigned genders at birth.

The lawsuit argues actions from the Dakota School Board and its members are discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Illinois lawmakers introduced legislation to restrict transgender girls from playing on girl’s and women’s teams, but it didn’t pass during the 2021 session. In addition, the Illinois High School Association has a list of procedures schools must follow concerning transgender participation. This includes providing medical documentation, like hormone treatments and gender reassignment surgery. The IHSA will go over those documents with medical experts, before it makes a final decision about whether a transgender athlete can compete. Then, the association says it will notify the school with its decision.

When it concerns bathroom access and gender identity in Illinois, people can use the restroom of their choice. By law, Illinois Legal Aid states an individual can’t be denied access to a public restroom.

Illinois law also states transgender students must have access to locker rooms that fit their gender identity, and schools must allow those students access to the locker room of their choice. Illinois Legal Aid says it’s a form of discrimination to require transgender students to change in a single-use bathroom, so schools can’t require students to use a private changing area or a curtain, either.

Anti-discrimination laws related to gender identity aren’t exclusive to Illinois. The U.S. Supreme Court passed a law in 2017 that states all LGBTQ+ people must have fair access to facilities, after extending the Civil Rights Act to gender identity and sexual orientation.

Overall, the preliminary statement of the lawsuit argues the Dakota School District willfully chose to ignore enforced laws to harass and ostracize the 14-year-old transgender girl.

23 News reached out to the Dakota School District for comment, but it declined. The family who filed the lawsuit and their attorneys also chose not to comment.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.