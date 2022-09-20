Rockford woman charged in crash that killed her 6-year-old son

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman faces several charges after a rollover crash that led to the death of her 6-year-old son.

Doniqua N. Hilliard, 36, is charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence causing death, three counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm and three counts of child endangerment.

Investigators say the crash happened just after midnight June 12 on I-90 near Hoffman Estates. Hilliard and her seven children were in the vehicle at the time; all were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from stable to critical. Her 6-year-old son died four days later.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winnebago school bus was involved in a deadly crash the morning of September 19.
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago
Illinois
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
Rockford Police on scene
Rockford police search for possible shooting suspect
Discrimination over gender identity lawsuit
Transgender teen sues Dakota school district over ban on sports, bathroom access
Flames and smoke at CD Source in Loves Park
Fire destroys CD Source in Loves Park

Latest News

Both Briggs and Johnson will each serve federal time for illegal possession of firearms.
Two Rockford men sentenced in unrelated firearm cases
Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.
Crash victim, 20, identified by Winnebago County Coroner
The new location, 2209 Clifton Ave., in Rockford, opens at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.
SHIELD testing site moving to Providence Baptist Church in Rockford
Discrimination over gender identity lawsuit
Transgender teen sues Dakota school district over ban on sports, bathroom access