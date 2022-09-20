Rockford woman charged in crash that killed her 6-year-old son

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman faces several charges after a rollover crash that led to the death of her 6-year-old son.

Doniqua N. Hilliard, 36, is charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence causing death, three counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm and three counts of child endangerment.

Investigators say the crash happened just after midnight June 12 on I-90 near Hoffman Estates. Hilliard and her seven children were in the vehicle at the time; all were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from stable to critical. Her 6-year-old son died four days later.

