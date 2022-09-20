Rockford man held without bond for images of child sex abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday by Illinois State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) division of the state attorney general’s office.

Brian E. Broughton faces five counts each of possession and dissemination of child pornography. Court documents say the children in the photos were under age 13.

On Tuesday, authorities executed a search warrant in the 2600 block of Hooker Avenue in Rockford. During the search, numerous images of child sex abuse were recovered.

Broughton is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail without bond.

