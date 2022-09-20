Rockford man faces child sex crime charges in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old man from Rockford was taken into custody this week for alleged sex crimes involving a child.

Police responded Sunday, Sept. 18 to the 3000 block of Popsie Drive in Belvidere for reports of an adult male trying to seduce a juvenile.

Rey David Mota Martinez, 29, of Rockford was taken into custody and lodged in the Boone County jail with a $25,000 bond.

Martinez faces one count of grooming, a class 4 felony and one count of harmful material, a class A misdemeanor.

Anyone with information about incident can contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867. Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1000.00

