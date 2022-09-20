Loves Park record store burst in flames, cause unknown

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the Stateline’s oldest buildings goes up in flames early Tuesday morning.

“Something so similar going up in flames like that, it’s just like a very tragic feeling,” said Skyler Davis, the owner of Culture Shock, another record store on the Stateline.

Firefighters responded to the smokey scene a little after midnight as a fire turned CD Source into rubble, along with the irreplaceable antique CD’s and records once found inside the store.

“It’s really sad to see a store like that having vintage and used items. With the rarity and the collectable features of them,” said Davis.

He says he was rattled when he heard about the fire. Davis grew up shopping in the store and says it’s where he discovered his love for music. Davis calls it a staple of his teens and seeing it burnt down is like losing a piece of his adolescent years.

“It’s extra sad that it’s a community spot. A spot for DJ’s and music lovers to go and meet and have fun,” he said.

Davis says he spoke with friends who live next to the store that claim they smelled burning plastic hours before the fire was reported, but firefighters have yet to determine a cause.

“It’s a total loss obviously,” said Chief Greg Kunce, Loves Park Battalion fire chief, “it was made out of steels corry gated steel. And so it was basically an oven. It hampered the conditions for us getting inside.”

First responders say upon arriving to the scene, fire conditions were heavy with thick smoke. Crews forced the rear door open, to tackle the flames.

Two firefighters did suffer minor injuries while attempting to put it out.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the owner hopefully re-open and get back on his feet.

Follow the link to donate --> Small Local Business CD Source (gofundme.com)

