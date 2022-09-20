Lewis Lemon Elementary honors first principal

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lewis Lemon Elementary School held a ceremony Friday afternoon as the school renamed its library on Friday, September 16 dedicating it to its longtime educator and first principal Jacqueline Gentry Mannery.

Mannery was the school’s first principal from 1993 to 1997 and her education career spanned for nearly four decades.

Manney is remembered for her commitment as a teacher and her love to the city. She died back in 2018 but her legacy will live on forever through the new library.

“We are extremely pleased with Rockford public schools for allowing this occasion to happen because never before has there been a library named to honor an African American female” said multicultural specialist Karen Marks.

