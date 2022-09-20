Gov. Pritzker proclaims September 19 - 25 as “Rail Safety Week”

(WIFR) - Most experts know the dangers of drunk and distracted driving, but experts say many are unaware of the risks they take around the railroad tracks.

Pritzker announces that September 19th through the 25th will be marked as “Rail Safety Week”.

According to government data, 20 people in cars and 18 pedestrians were killed at railroad crossings last year.

The state of Illinois is ranked fourth in the nation for crossing deaths.

The Illinois Commerce Commission says most railway-related deaths are preventable.

Experts recommend stopping at train tracks until the lowered gates are completely raised and not trying to go around those lowered gates.

