Flames engulf Loves Park CD store

By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoke and flames filled the sky overnight into Tuesday morning after a massive structure fire in Loves Park.

CD Source, located at 5723 N. Second Street, went up in flames a little after midnight. Officials say the building’s tin roof made it difficult to fight the fire, posing additional safety risks to first responders.

Crews from multiple districts, including Loves Park, Rockford, Rockton and Byron were on the scene for more than five hours. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries. However, 23 News footage shows extensive damage to the store’s interior. It’s advised to avoid the intersection Tuesday morning.

