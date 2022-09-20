Fire destroys CD Source in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A former movie theater turned music business is now rubble following a fire early Tuesday morning.

CD Source, 5723 N. Second Street, filled with flames a little after midnight. Officials say the building’s tin roof made it difficult to fight the blaze and posed additional safety risks to first responders.

Crews from multiple districts, including Loves Park, Rockford, Rockton and Byron were on the scene for more than five hours.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was hurt. People are asked to avoid the area as cleanup and an investigation gets underway.

Previously known as the Park Theatre, CD Source took over the space in 2019. The business sold used CDs and records along with stereo equipment and video games.

Watch 23 News photographer Erik Engstrom describe the aftermath of the fire in the video below:

