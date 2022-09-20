Fire destroys CD Source in Loves Park

At least four area fire departments responded to the scene early Tuesday morning.
By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A former movie theater turned music business is now rubble following a fire early Tuesday morning.

CD Source, 5723 N. Second Street, filled with flames a little after midnight. Officials say the building’s tin roof made it difficult to fight the blaze and posed additional safety risks to first responders.

Crews from multiple districts, including Loves Park, Rockford, Rockton and Byron were on the scene for more than five hours.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was hurt. People are asked to avoid the area as cleanup and an investigation gets underway.

Previously known as the Park Theatre, CD Source took over the space in 2019. The business sold used CDs and records along with stereo equipment and video games.

Watch 23 News photographer Erik Engstrom describe the aftermath of the fire in the video below:

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winnebago school bus was involved in a deadly crash the morning of September 19.
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago
Illinois
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
Rockford Police on scene
Rockford police search for possible shooting suspect
Photo of the grill
Rockford church looks to community for help, new grill needed
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say

Latest News

Lawsuit filed by transgender student's family against Dakota School District
Lawsuit filed by transgender student's family against Dakota School District
Discrimination over gender identity lawsuit
Transgender teen sues Dakota School District over sports, bathroom access ban
Things will start off quite warm this week, but big changes are to follow.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 9/19/2022
Railroad Safety Week beings September 19 - 25.
Gov. Pritzker proclaims September 19 - 25 as ‘Rail Safety Week’