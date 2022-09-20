Drive-thru job fair in Sterling to make job hunting a breeze

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Those seeking employment don’t have to work hard on Wednesday to participate in this upcoming event.

A drive-thru job fair will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21., hosted by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and BEST, Inc. in Sterling.

Individuals can stay in their car, drive up to the BEST, Inc. office at 2605 Woodlawn Rd., in Sterling, and receive a bag filled with information on job openings from local businesses.

For more information, contact Kris Noble, executive director at the Sauk Valley Chamber at 815-625-2400, or Tammy Nehrkorn at BEST, Inc. at 815-625-9648 x104.

