Crash victim, 20, identified by Winnebago County Coroner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man killed Monday, in a crash involving a Winnebago School District bus, is identified.
Jericho Porter, 20, of Pecatonica was the front passenger in a car that rear-ended a stopped school bus. He was wearing his seat belt at the time.
Porter was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries; the bus driver was not hurt.
There were no students on board the bus at the time of the crash.
