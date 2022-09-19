Voter registration event to be held at Rockford Public Library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you haven’t registered to vote in the November general election, here’s a great opportunity.

The Rockford Public Library have partnered with the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford to aid new voters and others looking to register with a free event.

From 11 until 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, League of Women Voters will be on-site at the Hart Interim Library, 214 N. Church St., downtown Rockford.

The deputy registrars will have a table with materials and information open to the public.

In celebration of National Voter Registration Day, RPL is hosting the event to welcome everyone to the library, get answers to their questions and register to vote.

Another table will set up from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Montague Branch Library at 1238 S. Winnebago St. in Rockford, answering questions and registering people to vote.

“It’s important to the Library to provide Rockford residents opportunities to learn how they can exercise their rights to participate in political process,” says Lynn Stainbrook, Rockford Public Library’s Executive Director. “We’re grateful to partner with the League of Women Voters in order to provide the knowledgeable, non-partisan, expertise they provide.

Those who aren’t able to attend the event today can visit from 11 until 2 p.m. on Monday, September 26, at RPL’s East Branch, 6685 E. State St., in Rockford.

