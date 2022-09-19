Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed

Illinois
Illinois(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women.

The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.

The two sites were renamed earlier this month and are among nearly 650 geographic sites in the nation to be renamed following a new national policy.

