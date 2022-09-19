Rockford police search for possible shooting suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning, while Rockford police search for a possible shooting suspect.

Police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Auburn Street for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the man in the parking lot of Auto Zone suffering from multiple, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

According to witnesses, several individuals were involved in a fight with an unknown suspect who allegedly fired the gun, hitting the victim.

These photos were released to authorities of the person in question:

Rockford police search for a person of interest in an early morning shooting this weekend. (Rockford Police Department)

Anyone with information about the person pictured can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford Police Department app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.