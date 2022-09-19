Rockford police search for possible shooting suspect

Rockford Police on scene
Rockford Police on scene(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning, while Rockford police search for a possible shooting suspect.

Police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Auburn Street for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the man in the parking lot of Auto Zone suffering from multiple, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

According to witnesses, several individuals were involved in a fight with an unknown suspect who allegedly fired the gun, hitting the victim.

These photos were released to authorities of the person in question:

Rockford police search for a person of interest in an early morning shooting this weekend.
Rockford police search for a person of interest in an early morning shooting this weekend.(Rockford Police Department)

Anyone with information about the person pictured can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford Police Department app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County launches safety initiative, offers free Ring Doorbells
A Winnebago school bus was involved in a deadly crash the morning of September 19.
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Some area lawmakers say the SAFE-T Act will make the community safer, but others think it will...
Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act
Tale of two seasons
Storms for some to end weekend before a week with two seasons

Latest News

Photo of the grill
Church grill stolen
Photo of the grill
Rockford church missing grill
The League of Women Voters will host voter registration drives in partnership with the Rockford...
Voter registration event to be held at Rockford Public Library
A Winnebago school bus was involved in a deadly crash the morning of September 19.
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago