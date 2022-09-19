One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus Monday morning.

Illinois State Police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. Sept. 19 on eastbound U.S. Route 20, east of Winnebago.

The Winnebago School District confirmed to 23 News it was one of their buses involved in the crash. No students were on the bus at the time and the bus driver is said to be doing okay.

At this time, both eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 20 are shut down as troopers investigate.

This is a developing story. 23 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

