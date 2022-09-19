One dead in Rochelle house fire; investigation underway

Fatal fire
Fatal fire
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for the reason a house caught fire Sunday, which lead to the death of one person.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the Rochelle Fire Department dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 7th Avenue for a report of smoke coming from a residence.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found one person already dead inside the home. Responding units included Rochelle police and fire assisted by the Red Cross, Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District, Ogle County Coroner, Ogle County Sheriff, Sterling police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators and the Illinois State Fire Marshall.

Rochelle police have not released the name of the individual pending notification to the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

