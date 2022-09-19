Ogle County elementary school recoups after lightning strike

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Damages to Highland Elementary School were addressed Monday after a lightning strike took out the school’s power source Sunday night.

Principal Joe Mullikin shared the update with community members and school families via Facebook:

School was canceled Monday for students at the Stillman Valley grade school after severe weather caused damage to the school’s power source.

Highland was hit by lightning during Sunday night’s rainstorm. School officials said staff spent Monday assessing damages and cleaning up what they could.

An original post made Monday morning by the Meridian School District read:

“As a result of last night’s storm, it appears as though the air handler at Highland Elementary School was hit by lightning or suffered a significant mechanical failure. As of 3 a.m., the building is still without power and is filled with an overwhelming smell of burnt electrical. Thus, we are making the decision to cancel school...”

The post went on to say the cancelation would only include the elementary school “in order to ensure the safety of the learning environment for all students and staff.”

