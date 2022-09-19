Ogle County elementary school recoups after lightning strike

School officials canceled classes Monday to address damages.
Highland Elementary School in Stillman Valley, IL.
Highland Elementary School in Stillman Valley, IL.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Damages to Highland Elementary School were addressed Monday after a lightning strike took out the school’s power source Sunday night.

Principal Joe Mullikin shared the update with community members and school families via Facebook:

School was canceled Monday for students at the Stillman Valley grade school after severe weather caused damage to the school’s power source.

Highland was hit by lightning during Sunday night’s rainstorm. School officials said staff spent Monday assessing damages and cleaning up what they could.

An original post made Monday morning by the Meridian School District read:

“As a result of last night’s storm, it appears as though the air handler at Highland Elementary School was hit by lightning or suffered a significant mechanical failure. As of 3 a.m., the building is still without power and is filled with an overwhelming smell of burnt electrical. Thus, we are making the decision to cancel school...”

The post went on to say the cancelation would only include the elementary school “in order to ensure the safety of the learning environment for all students and staff.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winnebago school bus was involved in a deadly crash the morning of September 19.
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago
Winnebago County launches safety initiative, offers free Ring Doorbells
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Some area lawmakers say the SAFE-T Act will make the community safer, but others think it will...
Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act
Tale of two seasons
Storms for some to end weekend before a week with two seasons

Latest News

Fix your credit
Four ways to raise your credit score
Fatal fire
One dead in Rochelle house fire; investigation underway
Photo of the grill
Church grill stolen
Photo of the grill
Rockford church missing grill