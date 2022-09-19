Neighbors Bar hosts men’s mental health event

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people hung out at Neighbors Bar and Gaming Sunday, in an effort to raise awareness or men’s mental health.

Rachel Strunk organized the event hoping more men feel comfortable reaching out for help when they are struggling. This hits close to home for Strunk, who says her own brother died by suicide years ago.

Everyone who stopped by enjoyed food, raffles, and music. More importantly, there was also information about mental health resources.

“When my brother passed away, it was 30 years ago. And 30 years ago, it was not okay for a lot of men to speak up about the stuff they were going through,” said Strunk.

