Locally strong storms possible Sunday evening, heat to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Overall, few can complain about the weather the Stateline was dealt over the weekend. While rain caused a few brief interruptions at times Saturday night, the vast majority of the weekend, as promised, turned out to be dry and warm.

A cold front is dropping through the area Sunday evening. Ahead of it, several showers and thunderstorms have erupted, many of which severe, in Iowa.

Showers and storms are firing quickly in Iowa and are likely to reach much of the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s an expectation that these storms will become more numerous in the hours ahead, and that many of us can expect to get wet for several moments. Overall, the severe weather threat here isn’t the highest, though we aren’t at all to rule out a few wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and remarkably heavy downpours in some of the stronger storms. The expectation is that most, if not all of the Stateline should be in the clear by midnight or very shortly thereafter.

Showers and storms are likely through at least 10:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms are likely to push out of our area by midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fog is a possibility early in the day Monday, though it should burn off quite quickly as the morning progresses. From there, sunshine is to dominate the rest of the day. Temperatures are likely to top out in the lower 80s once again Monday, though humidity levels should be noticeably lower than Sunday, thanks to a wind shift that will send breezes in from the northeast.

Sunshine is to dominate on Monday, though northeasterly winds will keep temperatures and humidity levels on the comfortable side of things. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another disturbance will likely ignite a few storms Monday night into early Tuesday morning, which has forced us to include at least a chance for a scattered shower or storm during that time. With that said, it’s FAR from a guarantee that anyone in our particular viewing area will be affected. To be sure, though, we’ll keep a close eye on it!

Another cluster of storms may sweep through the area or nearby late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s to feature a good amount of sunshine, and it’s to be a warm, if not hot day, thanks to a roaring southerly breeze. All signs point to temperatures taking a run into the upper 80s to near 90° Tuesday afternoon, levels 15° or more above normal!

Strong southerly winds along with sunshine should push temperatures close to 90° on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It's possible temperatures could take a run at 90° on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another cold front may trigger more showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday or Tuesday evening, perhaps lingering into the opening stages of Wednesday. That day’s to be one of transition, as temperatures will be in a rather steady state of decline. The forecast high temperature of 78° may quite possibly occur at midnight, with falling temperatures likely throughout the day.

Fall’s official arrival on Thursday coincides with what’s likely to be the coolest day seen here since early May! The forecast high temperature of 62° in Rockford would mark the coolest high temperature since a 59° high on May 6!

Much cooler air is to settle into the area as Fall begins Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will moderate some Friday, as we rebound into the upper 60s. By the weekend, we’re likely looking at more seasonable readings in the lower to middle 70s.

