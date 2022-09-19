IceHogs Winger Kurtis Gabriel announces retirement

Gabriel played one season in the Blackhawks organization.
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After finishing the 2021-22 season with the IceHogs, Forward Kurtis Gabriel has announced his retirement.

Gabriel joined the Blackhawks organization after starting the year with the Toronto Marlies. Gabriel would play his first game with the ‘Hogs on January 22 and finished his time in Rockford in the regular season with 39 games played and five points. Gabriel would also play in two Blackhawks games plus made an appearance in all five IceHogs postseason games in 2022.

In a Twitter post, the 29-year-old said “I feel like I need to listen to my body, my heart, and my mind, and they are telling me it is time to retire from playing professional hockey.”

You can find the full statement on Gabriel’s retirement below:

