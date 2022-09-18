Volunteers host weekend walk to raise money for the poor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Conferences of the Society of St. Vincent De Paul came together to host a Friends for the Poor Walk Saturday morning.

The society is made up of 800,000 men and women from over 155 countries who offer person to person aid to the needy and those living in poverty. In 2020, The United States Census Bureau stated that over 11% of Americans were living in poverty. That’s a percentage the society’s central division president, Laura Ortiz, wants to lower.

“We have helped over 865 families in our community, in Winnebago County. And we’ve given out over 232 thousand dollars of assistance. So I think that we’ve made some impact in the community, we continue to grow. We’re trying to increase the services that we provide,” Ortiz told 23 News.

Hundreds of Stateline residents attended the walk on Saturday morning.

