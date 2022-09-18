Tinker Visions in the Gardens to raise funds for further cottage maintenance

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Among many of the fundraisers across the Rockford area this weekend, the Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum hosted its annual fundraiser where attendees enjoyed a nice afternoon at the cottage.

Tinker Visions in the Gardens is held each year and attendees got to enjoy pizza from Lino’s and desserts from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Wine and beer were also available for purchase. Funds raised will guarantee the cottage receives continued care.

Tinker Swiss Cottage was built in 1865 near the founding site of Rockford by Robert Tinker and was inhabited by the family until 1942. The museum opened in 1943 and has been restored to its Victorian Era grandeur. The museum offers daily tours, rentals, and educational programming to the Rockford community, It’s known for its striking interior including a walnut spiral staircase that Tinker built himself.

Samantha Hockmann of the Tinker Swiss Cottage says, “When you support a museum not only are you giving a monetary donation but we could absolutely use able-bodied folks who are interested in coming down and giving a tour or working in the gardens and with maintenance projects. We love having volunteers here and we really couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers.”

