Stateline Area Crime Stoppers tee off to aid preventing crime

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The fifth annual Tee Off on Crime at the Freeport Club returns to raise money to help lower the rate of crime around the region.

Participants teamed up to play a round of golf with a chance to win prizes. There were also multiple contests around the course giving people the opportunity to raise their team’s overall score. There were also crime scene bunkers, a hole-in-one contest and perjury passes that allowed contestants to score points even if they weren’t playing the best round.

Proceeds for the event don’t just go toward paying off tipsters but projects that focus on stopping a future crime from happening. Stephanie Helms says, “We have found that less than 50 percent of the people who are eligible for the tips ever pick them up. So we know they’re doing it because we know it’s the right thing to do. But we really focused more on prevention. We’re getting into the schools and we’re trying to identify things before they happen.”

