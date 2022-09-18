Greenwich Village Art Fair returns for the 74th time

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Art Museum has kept a creative tradition going for 74 years now. The Greenwich Village Art Fair allows artists to show off their talents to community members.

Established in 1948, this is the longest-running art fair of its kind in the Midwest. All artwork on display at Greenwich Village Art Fair is original and produced entirely by the hands of the exhibiting artist. Carrie Johnson, the Executive Director at the Rockford Art Museum says 75 artists have gathered to showcase what they made.

Ranging from paintings, pottery, jewelry and more are on hand with more than 6,000 people expected to attend the event. Smaller artists are given the chance to grow and build strong customer relationships here, too.

Johnson says, “It’s so encouraging because so many people remember this event from when they were younger too, so everybody has got really great stories. But I really think it’s just the quality of art that we provide. The quality of music, the quality of programs we got going on, so it’s always such a great weekend for us.”

The $5 admission to get into the fair goes directly to RAM. It will be open on Sunday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..

