Becca’s Closet helps out for homecoming

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For high schoolers across the Stateline, homecoming is right around the corner. With that in mind, the Rockford chapter of Becca’s Closet hosted is second of four homecoming celebrations.

If you missed this one, Becca’s Closet will host two more on September 25 and October 1 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 1829 N. Rockton Avenue. Nearly 2,000 dresses of all sizes and colors plus accessories like shoes and shawls were on display.

The goal of the charity is to provide formal dresses to high school girls with financial needs so they can attend their school-sponsored events looking their absolute best. Calista Hicks says, “After I got my dress I thought wait, this seems fun. This seems like something I could enjoy because I enjoy helping people and I enjoy volunteer work. Honestly, I like seeing girls happy when they take home a dress and they’re looking like this is a dream come true.”

