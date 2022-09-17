Winnebago County Health Department offering Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY - The Winnebago county health department offers the antiviral treatment Paxlovid for anyone who tests positive for COVID.

Paxlovid is an oral medication used to treat COVID-19. It’s three tablets taken twice a day for five days. Anyone 12 and older who test positive for the virus can schedule an appointment to receive this treatment from the Winnebago county health department.

“It’s a commitment people have to make that for those five days to take the medication, but highly effective in preventing serious disease and outcomes,” says Winnebago County Health Department Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.

If you make an appointment, you’ll have to visit the health department to make sure any pre-existing conditions or medications won’t interfere with the Paxlovid.

“You don’t necessarily need your health care provider to do that. And you really support protecting our healthcare system for things like heart attacks and seizures, and people that need care for diabetes.”

It’s possible for people to rebound and test positive again, but doctors say the chances of having symptoms after treatment are rare.

“Some people are reporting within the first couple of doses, they become symptom-free and feel dramatically better after they take Paxlovidm” says Dr. Stephen Bartlett with OSF St. Anthony.

Health experts say this not a perfect treatment, but Winnebago County remains in a community-level medium,which means the health system is starting to strain.

“If you believe you have it tested, and if they test positive impacts on it. It really, really works,” says Dr. Bartlett.

Since it was first offered in august.. More than 20 people made an appointment and about half have received doses.

Anyone interested in Paxlovid treatment can sign up for an appointment through the Winnebago County Health Department’s website. They have spots available five days a week.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.