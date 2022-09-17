Local group remembers POWs and those who never returned from war

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The third Friday of September is known as National POW and MIA Remembrance Day which was established to honor prisoners of war and those still missing in action. The Rockford chapter of Vietnam2Now hosted a ceremony as part of the day.

This year’s ceremony is the organization’s 27th year commemorating the day and it also honored the group’s pastor Bob Theroux, who passed away this past March. Chairman Michael Belinson previously served in Vietnam in an army surgical hospital and says the organization lights candles for those around Illinois who are still missing in action.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the group made a video of the ceremony and they still showed the video this year but it was in person. Belinson says this day is a somber one and hopes ceremonies like this spread the word further about this day, which many people may not even know exist.

“There are probably over 2000, maybe 2500 Veterans of other wars in the US that have never returned. There are ceremonies in twelve different countries where some are buried. It’s important for them to realize there are families that have never seen their family military member again,” Belinson says.

He tells 23 News there were years of informal events for National POW and MIA Remembrance Day going back to the Jimmy Carter administration in 1979. But it didn’t come until the 1990s that U.S. Congress officially declared the third Friday in September as the remembrance day.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeport house explosion shakes neighborhood
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
One person, three dogs killed in house fire
Friday morning house fire in Freeport kills one person, three dogs
Some area lawmakers say the SAFE-T Act will make the community safer, but others think it will...
Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act
Officer-involved shooting on Linden Road
Body camera footage, 911 audio released in Rockford officer involved shooting
Juvenile arrested by police
Three Rockford teens arrested in Freeport with reported stolen vehicle

Latest News

Local group remembers POWs and those who never returned from war
Paxlovid is an oral medication used to treat COVID-19. It’s three tablets taken twice a day for...
Winnebago County Health Department offering Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19
Photo of the home
Freeport man and his three dogs die in house fire
Tracking weekend rain
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 9/16/2022