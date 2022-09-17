Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder

Police shoot man believed to be connected to killing at a daycare several hours earlier.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare.

Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the scene.

Three hours later, police received reports on the whereabouts of a vehicle that was allegedly used in the crime.

When officers arrived at that location, they discovered the suspect, 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, holding a rifle.

It is unclear what led police to shoot Mitchell.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the initial incident is domestic-related.

