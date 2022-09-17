Football Frenzy - Week 4 Recap

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A couple of big time matchups in the Big Northern Conference highlight tonight’s Football Frenzy! Here are the scores and highlights from another jam packed night of high school football in the Stateline.

NIC-10

Guilford 42, Harlem 19

Hononegah 42, Freeport 22

East 22, Auburn 14

Belvidere North 46, Jefferson 7

Boylan 61, Belvidere 6

BNC

Stillman Valley 36, Dixon 6

Byron 35, Genoa-Kingston 15

Winnebago 27, Oregon 8

North Boone 47, Rockford Christian 0

Lutheran 48, Rock Falls 0

NUIC

Dakota 34, Forreston 28

Du-Pec 43, EPC 0

Lena-Winslow 70, West Carroll 0

Galena 40, Stockton 8

8-Player

Hiawatha 60, Orangeville 40

Milledgeville 54, Polo 38

River Ridge 46, Aquin 42

Milford-Cissna Park 40, Amboy 30

South Beloit 40, Alden-Hebron 20

Area Schools

Rochelle 47, Harvard 13

St. Bede 34, Newman 8

Sterling 69, Alleman 0

Sycamore 54, Ottawa 20

DeKalb 48, Metea Valley 0

