Football Frenzy - Week 4 Recap
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A couple of big time matchups in the Big Northern Conference highlight tonight’s Football Frenzy! Here are the scores and highlights from another jam packed night of high school football in the Stateline.
NIC-10
Guilford 42, Harlem 19
Hononegah 42, Freeport 22
East 22, Auburn 14
Belvidere North 46, Jefferson 7
Boylan 61, Belvidere 6
BNC
Stillman Valley 36, Dixon 6
Byron 35, Genoa-Kingston 15
Winnebago 27, Oregon 8
North Boone 47, Rockford Christian 0
Lutheran 48, Rock Falls 0
NUIC
Dakota 34, Forreston 28
Du-Pec 43, EPC 0
Lena-Winslow 70, West Carroll 0
Galena 40, Stockton 8
8-Player
Hiawatha 60, Orangeville 40
Milledgeville 54, Polo 38
River Ridge 46, Aquin 42
Milford-Cissna Park 40, Amboy 30
South Beloit 40, Alden-Hebron 20
Area Schools
Rochelle 47, Harvard 13
St. Bede 34, Newman 8
Sterling 69, Alleman 0
Sycamore 54, Ottawa 20
DeKalb 48, Metea Valley 0
