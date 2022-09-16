Winnebago County launches safety initiative, offers free Ring Doorbells

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County is about to take the idea of using technology to fight crime, one step further, launching the Ring Doorbell Safety Initiative, a collaborative effort with county board members and law enforcement.

More than 600 doorbells will be offered to residents on a first come, first serve basis. The catch is, recipients must agree to share their recorded footage with law enforcement, if a crime is to occur. Members of the county board put a total of around $130,000 dollars from their American Rescue Plan Funds toward this goal. Their hopes are, to prevent violence and give residents a sense of security.

Board members who are part of this initiative include, Burt Gerl (R-District 15), Joe Hoffman (D-District 10), Kevin McCarthy (R-District 11) and Brad Lindmark (R-District 4). Currently, the program is only available to residents who live in those four districts.

To determine eligibility, you can refer to the district map, or look for the Ring logo next to your county board member.

Residents interested who live in Districts 15, 11, 10 and 4, can attend an informational meeting on Tuesday, September 20 at 6 p.m. at Broadway Covenant Church in Rockford.

