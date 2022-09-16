Rockford police say pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car
Eastbound traffic blocked off
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say at least one person fights for their life Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. after they were hit by a car near Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue.
Eastbound lanes are closed as police investigate. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.
This is a developing story and we’ll update this article with more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.