Rockford police say pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car

Eastbound traffic blocked off
One person fights for their life after being hit by a car
One person fights for their life after being hit by a car(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say at least one person fights for their life Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. after they were hit by a car near Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue.

Eastbound lanes are closed as police investigate. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews said the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. near Harlem Center Road and U.S. Route 20.
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explosion in rural Freeport
Photo of the casino
Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account
Freeport house explosion shakes neighborhood
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say

Latest News

Some area lawmakers say the SAFE-T Act will make the community safer, but others think it will...
Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act
TINKER SWISS ROOF EVENT
Rockford Museum hosting fundraiser
SAFE-T Act and law enforcement
NITAB plans training classes for officers on SAFE-T act
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store opens its doors
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store opens its doors